2 deaths reported from COVID-19 in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the deaths of the Woodbury County residents were reported Friday.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the two people who died were women older than 80 years old. The county's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 61.

The county also reported 61 new positive test cases of the novel coronavirus Friday. Overall, there have been 4,802 cases in Woodbury County.

Cases have climbed more sharply than in recent days in Woodbury and Dakota counties. Thursday marked the largest single-day Woodbury County increase in some time with 87 new positive cases reported.

Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

