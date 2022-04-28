 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 die in crash near Hull

HULL, Iowa -- Two people were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision at a highway intersection near Hull.

The crash occurred at 10:33 a.m. at the intersection of 310th Street and U.S. Highways 18/75 northwest of Hull. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Suzanne Barron, 56, of Sioux City, was westbound in a Dodge Caravan on 310th Street and failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. 75. A southbound semitrailer on U.S. 75 driven by Jamie Hueschen, 46, of Sioux City, struck Barron's van on the passenger side. Both vehicles left the intersection, and Barron's van overturned, coming to rest on the driver's side.

Barron was transported by medical helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her passenger, Rene Ross II, 45, of Hull, was transported by ambulance to Sioux Center Health hospital, where he died.

Hueschen was treated for minor injuries at Sioux Center Health and released.

A third vehicle that was eastbound on U.S. 18 and had been stopped at the intersection was damaged by flying debris from the collision. The driver was not injured.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
