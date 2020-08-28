2 employees test positive for coronavirus in Sioux City School District over first week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Instruction opened this week in the Sioux City School District, and two employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the first four days, a district official said Friday.

The district is beginning a practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district each Friday.

"For each positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. The person who tests positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with public health guidelines," district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said in a release.