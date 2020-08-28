2 employees test positive for coronavirus in Sioux City School District over first week

SIOUX CITY -- Instruction opened this week in the Sioux City School District, and two employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the first four days, a district official said Friday.
The district is beginning a practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district each Friday.
"For each positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. The person who tests positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with public health guidelines," district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said in a release.
The first day of school on Tuesday saw pupils walking into the 25 buildings wearing masks. Measures to stem the flow of the virus include massive cleaning of rooms on a daily and weekly basis, lots of signs to promote social distancing of six feet and a requirement to wear masks in buildings and buses. Some hallways will have students flowing in only one direction.
School officials are aiming to educate more than 15,500 students, while attempting to keep them and 2,500 teachers and other staff safe during the pandemic.
Mayo said district officials will seriously monitor the health situation of people in the district.
"Classes will continue for those who have not been identified as close contacts, unless announced otherwise," she said.
"At times, the number of individuals impacted by COVID-19 may necessitate the District to close a classroom, building section or entire building."
She said any such closure, or if a subset of students are necessitated to move to online learning, will be shared with the public.
Other school districts in Siouxland have had students who have tested positive in recent days, including Kingsley-Pierson in Iowa and Elk Point-Jefferson in South Dakota.
As of Friday, there have been 4,064 positive cases of coronavirus in Woodbury County.
