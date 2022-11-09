2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Onawa

ONAWA, Iowa -- Two drivers were hospitalized after an early Wednesday head-on collision near Onawa.
The crash occurred on Iowa Highway 175 east of Onawa near the intersection with Mango Avenue at 12:22 a.m., when, according to the Iowa State Patrol, an eastbound Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Larry Davis, 82, of Woodbine, Iowa, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Ford EC4 transit van driven by Brady Bakker, 52, of Ida Grove, Iowa.
Both men were transported by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.
