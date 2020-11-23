 Skip to main content
2 hurt in crash near Granville
GRANVILLE, Iowa -- Two people were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle collision on Iowa Highway 10 just east of Granville.

The crash occurred at 7:11 p.m., when a westbound semitrailer hauling a piece of farm equipment and driven by Ricky Obbink, 48, of Ireton, Iowa, struck an eastbound sport utility vehicle driven by Michelle Schwarz, of Paullina, Iowa.

According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, Schwarz, 41, was transported to Orange City Area Health System and later airlifted to a Sioux City hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 13-year-old male passenger in her vehicle was taken to the Orange City hospital with minor injuries.

Obbink and two passengers in his truck were not injured.

