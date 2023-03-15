WASHTA, Iowa -- Two drivers were injured Tuesday when two trucks collided at a rural Cherokee County intersection near Washta.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Cherokee County roads L-51 and C-66 at 2:12 p.m., when Bruce Lundt, who was southbound on L-51 in an International semitrailer, approached the intersection with C-66.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Lundt did not stop at the intersection and was struck by an eastbound Kenworth tanker driven by Dale Wilson. Lundt's truck left the road and came to rest on the south side of C-66. Wilson's truck ended up in the south ditch of C-66.

Lundt, 73, of Correctionville, Iowa, was airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. Wilson, 62, of Correctionville, was transported by ambulance to Cherokee Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.