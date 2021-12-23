2 injured in crash near Schleswig

SCHLESWIG, Iowa -- Two drivers were injured Wednesday in a two-car collision near Schleswig.
The collision occurred at 4:36 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 just south of A Avenue north of Schleswig. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Austin Wulf, 35, of Denison, Iowa, was southbound on U.S. 59 in a GMC Envoy and crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided head on with a northbound Chevrolet Impala driven by Beth Weber, 28, of Mapleton, Iowa.
Both drivers were transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison for treatment of their injuries.
