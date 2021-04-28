2 injured in Dickinson County crash

The crash occurred at 11:02 a.m., when, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, Michael Eddy, 60, of Okoboji, Iowa, was eastbound on 220th Street, also known as Dickinson County Road A-34, in a Dodge Ram pickup. Eddy drove into the intersection and into the path of Oma Crouch, 27, of Everly, Iowa, who was northbound in a Buick Enclave on 130th Avenue, also known as Dickinson County Road M-27, and struck Eddy's pickup.