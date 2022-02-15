 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 injured in Highway 60 crash near Sibley

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Two people were injured Monday in a rollover accident on Iowa Highway 60 in Osceola County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chevrolet Tahoe was southbound at 3:59 p.m. at mile marker 44 between Sibley and Ashton when it began to leave the roadway. The driver overcorrected and lost control. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in the northbound lanes of the highway. One of the occupants was ejected.

Gilbert Chavez, 41, and Dezirae Barela, 32, both of Montebelo, California, were transported to the Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

The accident report said it was unknown which of the two were driving. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol continue to investigate the crash.

