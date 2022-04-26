2 injured in Lyon County crash

The crash occurred at 5:43 p.m. on Lyon County Road K-30, north of the intersection with Lyon County Road A-42 south of Alvord. The Iowa State Patrol said in its preliminary investigation it's believed that Kory Kock, 21, of Alvord, was northbound on K-30 in a Dodge Intrepid and collided head on with a southbound Honda Civic driven by Michael Zylstra, 24, of Rock Valley, Iowa. Both men were wearing seat belts.