2 injured in Lyon County crash

ALVORD, Iowa -- Two drivers were hospitalized Monday after the vehicles they were driving collided near Alvord.

The crash occurred at 5:43 p.m. on Lyon County Road K-30, north of the intersection with Lyon County Road A-42 south of Alvord. The Iowa State Patrol said in its preliminary investigation it's believed that Kory Kock, 21, of Alvord, was northbound on K-30 in a Dodge Intrepid and collided head on with a southbound Honda Civic driven by Michael Zylstra, 24, of Rock Valley, Iowa. Both men were wearing seat belts.

Kock was transported by ambulance to Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley, and Zylstra was taken by ambulance to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

