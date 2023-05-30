Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- Two people were injured Monday in a single-engine airplane crash in Lyon County.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at about 1:21 p.m., when emergency personnel responded to the report of a crash south of the runway at the Larchwood airport.

Both people inside the plane were injured. One was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The other person had minor injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

A Federal Aviation Administration accident and incident notice said the plane, a Bellanca 8KCAB, crashed under unknown circumstances into a field. The aircraft was destroyed.