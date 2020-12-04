2 more Sioux City Schools class sections move online due to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- One classroom in each of two Sioux City School District buildings have moved to online learning instruction this week, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in Woodbury County and the tri-state area.

The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week, and over three months nearly two dozen class sections have converted from in-person to virtual learning.

The two class sections that moved online were at Morningside Elementary and East Middle School, which are schools that also earlier this fall had other sections make that move.