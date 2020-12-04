2 more Sioux City Schools class sections move online due to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- One classroom in each of two Sioux City School District buildings have moved to online learning instruction this week, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in Woodbury County and the tri-state area.
The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week, and over three months nearly two dozen class sections have converted from in-person to virtual learning.
The two class sections that moved online were at Morningside Elementary and East Middle School, which are schools that also earlier this fall had other sections make that move.
On Nov. 14, classrooms in three Sioux City School District buildings and all West Middle School pupils moved to online learning instruction, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in the tri-state area. That step was taken after the Iowa Department of Education approved the district’s waiver request to move West Middle School to virtual learning.
Cases have climbed sharply the last two months in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county moved near 10,800, after 134 cases were added over the last 24 hours.
The release noted that for each positive case reported, contact tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.
District workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.