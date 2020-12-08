2 Northwest Iowa towns among recipients of $3.6 million infrastructure grants

SIOUX CITY -- The Northwest Iowa towns of Remsen and Lake Park will each receive sizable state grants to carry out substantial infrastructure improvements.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority in a Tuesday release announced awards totaling $3.6 million for Community Development Block Grant projects in 10 communities. Two were located in Siouxland.

Awards were made for water and sewer infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitation and home buyer assistance.

Remsen, a town of 1,621 residents in Plymouth County, will receive $155,000 towards water main replacement, while Lake Park, a town of 1,122 in Dickinson County, is getting $500,000 for wastewater plant improvements.

“These awards help Iowa communities thrive by enabling them to improve water and sewer systems, enhance housing conditions for low-income homeowners, provide facilities for disabled and at-risk Iowans, and make transformative changes to downtown districts,” IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham said.

Grants are awarded based upon the benefit to low- and moderate-income persons, financial need, project impact and readiness and commitment of local resources to the project.