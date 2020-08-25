2 pets perish in Sioux City house fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The homeowner was not in the house in the 29-block of Third Street when a fire broke out Tuesday, but two pets died as a result of the blaze.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Dan Cougill said the fire was reported at 2915 Third St., just after 4 p.m. Several firefighters were on the scene an hour later, when Cougill reported the home was extensively damaged on the first floor, so it will be red-tagged, as unfit for occupancy.

Cougill said no cause of the fire has been pinpointed. He said a dog and a cat died in the blaze.

