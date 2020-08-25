2 pets perish in Sioux City house fire

-
SIOUX CITY -- The homeowner was not in the house in the 29-block of Third Street when a fire broke out Tuesday, but two pets died as a result of the blaze.
Sioux City Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Dan Cougill said the fire was reported at 2915 Third St., just after 4 p.m. Several firefighters were on the scene an hour later, when Cougill reported the home was extensively damaged on the first floor, so it will be red-tagged, as unfit for occupancy.
Cougill said no cause of the fire has been pinpointed. He said a dog and a cat died in the blaze.
Bret Hayworth
County & Education Reporter
I write about politics, county government and education. I'm a native Northwest Iowan who doesn’t get puns but welcomes tips on lifestyle and societal trends playing out in Siouxland.
