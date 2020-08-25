 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 pets perish in Sioux City house fire
View Comments
alert

2 pets perish in Sioux City house fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire at 2919 Third Street

Sioux City firefighters extinguish a first floor fire at 2919 Third Street, Tuesday in Sioux City.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The homeowner was not in the house in the 29-block of Third Street when a fire broke out Tuesday, but two pets died as a result of the blaze.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Dan Cougill said the fire was reported at 2915 Third St., just after 4 p.m. Several firefighters were on the scene an hour later, when Cougill reported the home was extensively damaged on the first floor, so it will be red-tagged, as unfit for occupancy.

Cougill said no cause of the fire has been pinpointed. He said a dog and a cat died in the blaze. 

View Comments
0
0
0
8
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News