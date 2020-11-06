2 Sioux City middle school classrooms shifting to online learning

SIOUX CITY -- Rising numbers of positive cases of the novel coronavirus have necessitated moving two Sioux City School District middle school classrooms from in-person to online learning.

The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. The newest recap of positive cases showed five employees and eight pupils tested positive. The two class sections that moved online were at West Middle School.

In the Friday reports from Oct. 9 through Oct. 23, no class sections had enough virus cases to necessitate moving from in-person instruction to online instruction. Last week, that streak was broken when one class section at Unity Elementary School moved online. Overall, well above a dozen class sections have moved online since early September.

Cases have climbed sharply the last seven weeks in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county moved above 8,100., after 123 cases were added over the last 24 hours.