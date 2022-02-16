 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Sioux Cityans, both over age 70, killed in Cedar County crash

CROFTON, Neb. -- Two Sioux City residents died Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision at a highway intersection in rural Cedar County.

The crash occurred at 12:03 p.m. at the junction of U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 12, four miles east of Crofton, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Neil Collins, of Orleans, Nebraska, was southbound on U.S. 81 in a Ford F550 truck and approaching the intersection when he was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by William Koontz, of Sioux City.

Koontz, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Anita Koontz, 71, of Sioux City, was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, were she was pronounced dead. Neither of them was wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office.

Collins, 90, was wearing a seat belt and was transported to the Yankton hospital with minor injuries.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
