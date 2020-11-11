 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 truck drivers die in separate crashes in Dakota County
View Comments

2 truck drivers die in separate crashes in Dakota County

{{featured_button_text}}

EMERSON, Neb. -- Two truck drivers were killed Tuesday in separate crashes on Nebraska Highway 35.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, the first crash occurred at 6:37 a.m., when an eastbound semi tractor-trailer driven by Steve Ellison ran off the highway near Emerson and struck a creek bank. Ellison, 55, of Albert Lea, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies and rescue personnel were dispatched to a site three miles east of the first crash at 3:19 p.m., when the trailer on a westbound semi driven by Darrel Feucht, 63, of Inwood, Iowa, crossed the center line as Feucht was rounding a curve and was struck by an eastbound milk tanker driven by Pablo Reyes. Reyes, 43, of Dakota City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News