2-vehicle collision near Odebolt kills Kansas woman

ODEBOLT, Iowa -- A Kansas woman was killed Monday in a two-vehicle collision on a slushy highway near Odebolt.

The Iowa State Patrol said in a news release that Jan Gentry was southbound at 10:22 a.m. on Iowa Highway 39 when she lost control of her BMW Z3 after hitting a patch of slush from blowing snow south of 340th Street just south of Odebolt. Gentry's vehicle slid into the path of a northbound Chevrolet Equinox driven by Clay Roberts, of Dunlap, Iowa, and was struck on the right side.

Gentry, 54, of Shawnee, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roberts, 19, was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
Police car
