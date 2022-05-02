 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2-vehicle crash near Sheldon sends 9 to hospital

  • 0
ambulance stock

SHELDON, Iowa -- Nine people, including five children, were taken to the hospital Sunday after a two-vehicle collision at a rural O'Brien County intersection.

Justin Van Grootheest, 28, of Sioux Center, Iowa, was southbound in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at 3:18 p.m. on Northwest Boulevard. A GMC Yukon driven by Evan Anema, 40, of Sioux Falls, was westbound on O'Brien County Road B-14.

According to an O'Brien County Sheriff's Office accident report, Anema was at a stop sign and failed to yield the right of way, pulling in front of Van Grootheest, who struck Anema's vehicle in the intersection.

Ambulances transported Van Grootheest and his passengers, Megan Van Grootheest, 27, and a 1-year-old child, to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center.

Also transported to the hospital in Sheldon were Anema, and passengers Heather Anema, 41, and four children ranging in age from 10-12.

Deputies cited Evan Anema for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

2 die in crash near Hull

2 die in crash near Hull

HULL, Iowa -- Two people were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision at a highway intersection near Hull.

Watch Now: Related Video

Two brothers share experience with Kansas tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News