2020 Sioux City construction: Slow go, then better roads ahead

SIOUX CITY -- To get improved metro roads and streets, there are some hassles, as motorists have to alter routes and increase their travel time to get through construction areas.
Construction season is at hand, as city of Sioux City and Iowa Department of Transportation officials have embarked on some notable projects, spread broadly throughout the city. The amount of the city-operated projects will run above $20 million, city of Sioux City Engineer Gordon Phair said Thursday.
"It is a short-term pain for a long-term gain," Phair said, adding that most city residents take the work in stride as they drive.
"They understand you can't scramble eggs without breaking a few. It is unfortunate, but they know it has got to be done."
On Wednesday, the second year for a substantial reconstruction of the high-traffic midtown Pierce Street neighborhood project began. Elsewhere, some projects involve placing asphalt over existing neighborhood streets, while others are more complex.
In the portion of the city's planned work that includes resurfacing existing streets by October, some locations to be addressed for an estimated $4 million include Stone Park Boulevard from Hamilton Boulevard to Pierce Street, Fifth Street from Pierce Street to Jennings Street, 11th Street from Jackson Street to Floyd Boulevard, and 14th Street from Jackson Street to Main Street.
Another notable project is along the length of Correctionville Road from east city limits to Paxton Street. The endeavor includes the construction of curb and gutter, sidewalk ramp reconstruction and asphalt resurfacing. Work is expected begin by May 18 and plans show it is another with an August date for finishing up.
Additionally, the second year of a major Military Road reconstruction and bridge rehabilitation project over the Big Sioux River begins on Monday.
In an upcoming Iowa Department of Transportation project that popped up out of necessity, northbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Pierce Street to just past Wesley Way will be closed in upcoming weeks, while contractors fix a bridge damaged last fall by a fire beneath it.
Traffic will be routed onto the southbound side of the interstate, and two lanes of traffic will flow in each direction. Repairs are expected to be finished by July 1, IDOT District 3 transportation planner Dakin Schultz said recently.
City Civil Engineer Nate Wing said the months-long closure of Pierce will be in place over three blocks between 18th and 21st streets, with completion ideally by November.
Last year, a long season of road construction in the vicinity irked business owners in the 1900 block of Pierce Street. In September, John Glaza, an owner of Pierce Street Laundry, told Sioux City Council members about his displeasure with the surrounding area.
Sioux City Engineering vice president Jon Sulzbach met with merchants one week later, and said there was confusion on the completion timeline for the projects, while wet weather also pushed back some work.
Now, the second half of the two-year work begins in the Pierce Street area. Phair said engineers in his department keep an observant eye on crews, to make sure projects throughout the entire city stay on a timeline as close to possible.
"I expect them to be done very well. We watch over these," Phair said.
