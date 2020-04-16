2020 Sioux City construction: Slow go, then better roads ahead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- To get improved metro roads and streets, there are some hassles, as motorists have to alter routes and increase their travel time to get through construction areas.

Construction season is at hand, as city of Sioux City and Iowa Department of Transportation officials have embarked on some notable projects, spread broadly throughout the city. The amount of the city-operated projects will run above $20 million, city of Sioux City Engineer Gordon Phair said Thursday.

"It is a short-term pain for a long-term gain," Phair said, adding that most city residents take the work in stride as they drive.

"They understand you can't scramble eggs without breaking a few. It is unfortunate, but they know it has got to be done."

On Wednesday, the second year for a substantial reconstruction of the high-traffic midtown Pierce Street neighborhood project began. Elsewhere, some projects involve placing asphalt over existing neighborhood streets, while others are more complex.