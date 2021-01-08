2021 begins with only 1 coronavirus case in Sioux City Schools

SIOUX CITY -- The first week following the resumption of Sioux City School District classes after the holiday break had a result that had to be pleasing for school officials, as only one person tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the first five days of 2021.
After two weeks off for the holidays, school resumed on Monday. The announcement of the sole positive test within all people in the district makes for the clearest week since reporting on the virus began in early September.
The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. The newest recap of positive cases showed only one employee and no students tested positive.
Additionally, classes resumed this week in a hybrid version of learning for the first two weeks of January, in a decision made by the Sioux City School Board on Dec. 14 to lessen any impact of pupils and staff from mingling with friends and family over the break.
The setup -- which ends Jan. 15 when the first semester ends -- is that half of district students attend school on Monday and Thursday, while the other half have in-person classes on Tuesdays and Fridays. The other three days, classes are consumed online.
In a statistic that was reported for only the second time after the December push by school board members to give a more detailed picture of the virus impact, absence data was shared.
That recap showed the number of students, out of a pupil population of just under 15,000, who were out of buildings while quarantining due to the virus. The most recent number was for Dec. 22, when 505 students were absent via quarantine, while a prior amount was 406 on Dec. 15. Those totals can vary greatly from day to day, as pupils begin or end quarantines of roughly 10 days.
As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county was above 12,600. There have been 172 deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, compared to 153 on Dec. 18, three weeks ago.
The pandemic impact trend in the district lessened in December. The Dec. 18, the last report prior to the break, showed four students and six employees tested positive, while the numbers the prior week had 12 students testing positive.
From early October to December, more than two dozen class sections have converted from in-person to virtual learning for two weeks, as higher virus numbers showed up in varying schools.
The release noted that for each positive case reported, contact tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.
District workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.
The Dec. 4 recap of positive cases showed three employees and five pupils testing positive for the week ending Friday. The prior week that included the Thanksgiving holiday also had the same exact numbers, three employees and five pupils with positive tests.
Those numbers are a considerable downturn from mid-November, which marked the highest number of cases of the fall semester. Over the week of Nov. 16-20, the number of students who tested positive was 19, while the number of employees was 15. That followed the second week of November, in which 21 employees and 11 pupils tested positive.
On Nov. 14, classrooms in three Sioux City School District buildings and all West Middle School pupils moved to online learning instruction, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in the tri-state area.
The Nov. 6 recap of positive cases showed five employees and eight pupils tested positive, and the two class sections that moved online were at West Middle School.
For the week ending Oct. 30 included 11 pupils and eight employees, and the totals for the week ending Oct. 23 included eight pupils and six employees.
The number of people testing positive for the virus for the week ending Oct. 16 included three pupils and nine employees, The totals were six students and six employees testing positive through the Oct. 9 week.
On Oct. 2, the district reported 16 employees and 10 pupils had tested positive, when several courses moved online. For the week ending Sept. 25, 17 workers tested positive, as did 15 students, while four students and four employees tested positive for the week ended Sept. 18, and five pupils and seven staffers tested positive in the second week through Sept. 11.