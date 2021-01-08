2021 begins with only 1 coronavirus case in Sioux City Schools

From early October to December, more than two dozen class sections have converted from in-person to virtual learning for two weeks, as higher virus numbers showed up in varying schools.

The release noted that for each positive case reported, contact tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.

District workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.

The Dec. 4 recap of positive cases showed three employees and five pupils testing positive for the week ending Friday. The prior week that included the Thanksgiving holiday also had the same exact numbers, three employees and five pupils with positive tests.

Those numbers are a considerable downturn from mid-November, which marked the highest number of cases of the fall semester. Over the week of Nov. 16-20, the number of students who tested positive was 19, while the number of employees was 15. That followed the second week of November, in which 21 employees and 11 pupils tested positive.