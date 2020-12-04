23 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Woodbury County since Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY -- The deaths of four Woodbury County residents attributed to COVID-19 were reported Friday, when public health officials announced that a spike in the number of deaths since late November is continuing.
In the daily novel coronavirus statistics, Siouxland District Health Department reported hose who died included a woman in the 41 to 60 age range, two men in the 61 to 80 age range and a man above age 81.
The number of virus cases is surging in the tri-state region, with more than 100 Woodbury County cases reported in many single days over recent weeks.
The number of Woodbury County residents who have died from the virus is now 139, a total that includes 23 over the last eight days. There had been 116 county deaths as of Thanksgiving Day.
The first county death attributed to COVID-19 occurred in late April. Of the combined deaths over seven-plus months since, one-sixth of them have come since Thanksgiving.
The health department reported 134 new virus cases in Friday's report, taking the total number this year to 10,772 in the county.
On Friday, a total of 88 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the health department. Of those patients, 61 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with pre-existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
