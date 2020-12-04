23 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Woodbury County since Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY -- The deaths of four Woodbury County residents attributed to COVID-19 were reported Friday, when public health officials announced that a spike in the number of deaths since late November is continuing.

In the daily novel coronavirus statistics, Siouxland District Health Department reported hose who died included a woman in the 41 to 60 age range, two men in the 61 to 80 age range and a man above age 81.

The number of virus cases is surging in the tri-state region, with more than 100 Woodbury County cases reported in many single days over recent weeks.

The number of Woodbury County residents who have died from the virus is now 139, a total that includes 23 over the last eight days. There had been 116 county deaths as of Thanksgiving Day.

The first county death attributed to COVID-19 occurred in late April. Of the combined deaths over seven-plus months since, one-sixth of them have come since Thanksgiving.

