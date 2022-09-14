 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$25 million bond issue for new Rock Valley high school fails

  • 0
Rock Valley HS logo

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A second attempt to pass a bond issue to pay for a new high school in Rock Valley narrowly failed Tuesday.

According to unofficial results, the $25 million bond issue received 712 votes in favor and 524 against. The vote's 57.6% approval failed to meet the needed 60%.

A similar proposal failed in March, receiving 52.6% approval.

Bond funds were proposed to build a new 82,700-square-foot high school with 24 classrooms attached to the current school, a new high school gymnasium, expanded parking and, if funds remained, remodeling of some classrooms in the existing middle/high school.

The Rock Valley Community School District has a K-12 enrollment of 900 students.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

School bond issues for West Sioux and Rock Valley were defeated

School bond issues for West Sioux and Rock Valley were defeated

According to unofficial results from Sioux County, a $15.7 million bond issue in the West Sioux Community School District received 715 votes in favor and 530 votes against. In Rock Valley, 520 voted in favor of a $25 million bond issue and 467 voted against.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Earth overdue for a supervolcano?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News