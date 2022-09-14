$25 million bond issue for new Rock Valley high school fails

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A second attempt to pass a bond issue to pay for a new high school in Rock Valley narrowly failed Tuesday.
According to unofficial results, the $25 million bond issue received 712 votes in favor and 524 against. The vote's 57.6% approval failed to meet the needed 60%.
A similar proposal failed in March, receiving 52.6% approval.
Bond funds were proposed to build a new 82,700-square-foot high school with 24 classrooms attached to the current school, a new high school gymnasium, expanded parking and, if funds remained, remodeling of some classrooms in the existing middle/high school.
The Rock Valley Community School District has a K-12 enrollment of 900 students.