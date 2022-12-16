 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
26-year-old Auburn, Iowa woman killed in Carroll County car crash

Police lights

CARROLL, Iowa — An Auburn, Iowa, woman was killed early Thursday after her vehicle collided head-on with a semitrailer in rural Carroll County.

Lorraine Wuebker, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. Highway 71 near 150th Street, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

According to an accident report, Wuebker was southbound in a Chevrolet Equinox on U.S. 71 at about 5:51 a.m., when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a semitrailer driven by Edward Peterson, 64, of Sioux Falls.

Weather and road conditions may have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

Fatal Accident
Tags

