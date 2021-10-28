2nd proposed carbon capture pipeline in Siouxland could come in 2025

SIOUX CITY -- Developers of a second carbon dioxide pipeline proposed to run through Siouxland soon will be meeting with the public to share information about the project.

The Iowa Utilities Board has approved Dallas-based Navigator Heartland Greenway's request for a series of informational meetings beginning in late November to share details of its plans to build a 1,300-mile pipeline network.

The proposed route runs through 36 Iowa counties, including Woodbury, Plymouth, Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson and Buena Vista counties. A map shows the pipeline skirting Sioux City on the east and south sides and extending into Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska. The pipeline would collect carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois, convert it to liquid form and transport it to an underground sequestration site in Illinois.

The company says it would sequester up to 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, the equivalent of emissions from approximately 3.2 million cars. If approved, the company hopes to begin operations in early 2025.

Under state law, the pipeline developer must conduct informational meetings in each county the pipeline would run through before filing a petition for a pipeline permit.

The meetings should be familiar to many Siouxlanders. In September and October, Midwest Carbon Express conducted public meetings in Iowa for its proposed $4.5 billion, 2,000-mile Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, which would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from ethanol plants in Iowa -- including Plymouth Energy in Merrill and Siouxland Energy Cooperative in Sioux Center -- Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota to a North Dakota injection site. That pipeline would pass through many of the same counties as the Navigator pipeline.

Midwest Carbon Express officials said at a meeting in Le Mars that shipping the carbon dioxide, which is not combustible or flammable, for capture enables ethanol plants to raise the value of their product and remain profitable, benefiting the farmers who supply corn to the plants.

Affected landowners voiced concerns about pipeline safety and disruption to farmland during installation.

Navigator Heartland Greenway meetings scheduled in Northwest Iowa:

Nov. 29: noon, Forster Community Center, Rock Rapids; 6 p.m., Le Mars Convention Center, Le Mars

Nov. 30: noon, Aurelia Community Center, Aurelia; 6 p.m. Sioux City Convention Center, Rooms A and B

Dec. 1: noon, Crossroads Pavilion Event Center, Sheldon; 6 p.m., 9th Street Center, Sibley

Dec. 2: noon, Dickinson County Community Center, Spirit Lake

Dec. 13: noon, Clay County Regional Events Center, Spencer; 6 p.m., Alta Community Center, Alta

A virtual meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Information about accessing the remote meeting will be posted at the Iowa Utility Board's website at iub.iowa.gov under the hearing and meeting calendar.

