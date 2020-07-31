3 hurt in 2-vehicle I-29 crash in Monona County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ONAWA, Iowa -- Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision late Thursday on Interstate 29 in Monona County.

The Iowa State Patrol says that Timothy Tracy lost control of his northbound vehicle at 10:47 p.m. near mile marker 108 between Onawa and Blencoe and struck a vehicle driven by Michael Gavigan on the driver's side. Both vehicles entered the median and came to rest partially in the left lane on the southbound side of I-29.

Tracy, 20, of Council Bluffs, and Gavigan, 57, of Golden Valley, Minnesota, were transported to Burgess Health Center in Onawa for their injuries.

Also injured and transported to Burgess Health Center was Fernando Romero, 22, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The State Patrol's crash report did not indicate which vehicle Romero was riding in.

All three were wearing seat belts. The extent of their injuries was not included in the crash report.

