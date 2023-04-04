EMERSON, Neb. — Three people died early Monday in a crash involving three vehicles on Nebraska Highway 35 between Emerson and Hubbard.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred near mile marker 52 at about 4:32 a.m., when a westbound Acura crossed the center line and side swiped an eastbound Buick. The Acura then collided nearly head on with an eastbound semitractor-trailer.

All three occupants of the Acura were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office and Nebraska State Patrol continue to investigate the crash.