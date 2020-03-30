3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Monona County

SIOUX CITY -- Three new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Monday in Northwest Iowa, with all of those people being residents of Monona County.

With 88 new cases reported in Iowa on Monday by the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds, there are now 424 known positive test cases in Iowa. The release said two more Iowans died from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total in March to six deaths.

The release said the Monona County cases involved people over a wide age range, with one being a child from 0-17 years, an adult from 18-40 years and a person in the range of 61-80 years. There have been five positive cases total in Monona County.