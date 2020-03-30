You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Monona County
View Comments
alert

3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Monona County

Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY --  Three new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Monday in Northwest Iowa, with all of those people being residents of Monona County.

With 88 new cases reported in Iowa on Monday by the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds, there are now 424 known positive test cases in Iowa. The release said two more Iowans died from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total in March to six deaths.

The release said the Monona County cases involved people over a wide age range, with one being a child from 0-17 years, an adult from 18-40 years and a person in the range of 61-80 years. There have been five positive cases total in Monona County.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

Coronavirus peak expected in Iowa in 2-3 weeks, public health officials say
Yankton County coronavirus cases jump to four, Clay County reports two
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News