4 hurt in crash near Spencer
ambulance stock

SPENCER, Iowa -- Three children and an adult were injured Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash near Spencer.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Maria Urbina-Rivera, 40, of Marathon, Iowa, was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 east of Spencer at about 9:15 a.m. when she lost control of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck she was driving on the ice-covered roadway. The pickup crossed into the westbound lane before she was able to correct the vehicle, which slid into the south ditch.

An 11-year-old passenger was ejected through the back window into the truck's bed. The driver, the 11-year-old and two other children, ages 8 and 14, all were transported to Spencer Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The pickup was totaled. The accident remains under investigation.

