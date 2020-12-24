4 hurt in crash near Spencer

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Maria Urbina-Rivera, 40, of Marathon, Iowa, was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 east of Spencer at about 9:15 a.m. when she lost control of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck she was driving on the ice-covered roadway. The pickup crossed into the westbound lane before she was able to correct the vehicle, which slid into the south ditch.