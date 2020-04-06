You are the owner of this article.
4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Yankton County
4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Yankton County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. An employee of Wells Enterprises corporate center in Le Mars has tested positive for the virus, according to a press release from the company. 

YANKTON, S.D. -- South Dakota's Yankton County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Four new cases were reported Monday, raising the southeast South Dakota county's total to 18. State health officials have classified the county as having substantial community spread.

Of Yankton County's 18 cases, five of the people who had been infected have recovered.

South Dakota reported 48 new cases Monday, increasing the statewide total to 288.

