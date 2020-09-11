4 students, 4 employees test positive for coronavirus in Sioux City district in third week of school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- In a summary of the third week of the 2020-21 school year, four students and four staff members in the Sioux City School District have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Also this week, a classroom of second grade students have been moved from in-school to online learning, after several pupils in the Nodland Elementary School tested positive for the novel coronavirus or exhibited symptoms of the virus.

A district message to parents Wednesday said the move will last two weeks, and the plan is for students to return to the classroom on Sept. 23. All other students at Nodland, which is in the Morningside neighborhood near East High School, will continue to receive instruction on-site.

The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. In the first week, two employees tested positive, and last week the results showed five pupils and seven staffers tested positive.