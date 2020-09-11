4 students, 4 employees test positive for coronavirus in Sioux City district in third week of school

SIOUX CITY -- In a summary of the third week of the 2020-21 school year, four students and four staff members in the Sioux City School District have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Also this week, a classroom of second grade students have been moved from in-school to online learning, after several pupils in the Nodland Elementary School tested positive for the novel coronavirus or exhibited symptoms of the virus.
A district message to parents Wednesday said the move will last two weeks, and the plan is for students to return to the classroom on Sept. 23. All other students at Nodland, which is in the Morningside neighborhood near East High School, will continue to receive instruction on-site.
The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. In the first week, two employees tested positive, and last week the results showed five pupils and seven staffers tested positive.
For each positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. The person who tests positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with public health guidelines.
As of Friday, Woodbury County has had more than 4,400 positive cases of coronavirus, while the number of deaths from the virus stands at 58.
The first day of school on Aug. 25 saw pupils walking into the 25 buildings wearing masks. Measures to stem the flow of the virus include massive cleaning of rooms on a daily and weekly basis, lots of signs to promote social distancing of six feet and a requirement to wear masks in buildings and buses. Some hallways will have students flowing in only one direction.
School officials are striving to educate more than 15,500 students, while attempting to keep them and 2,500 teachers and other staff safe during the pandemic.
