5 hurt in Larrabee structure collapse; cause not released

LARRABEE, Iowa -- Five people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a construction accident in Larrabee.

The building frame of a machine shop under construction at 110 Pine St. collapsed while a construction crew was working on it.

One worker was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with severe injuries, one was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and three others were taken by private vehicle to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said names will not be released at this time. The cause of the collapse also was not released.

The building frame was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install when the structure went down.

Larrabee Fire and Rescue, Cherokee Regional Ambulance, Wings Air Rescue and the Iowa State Patrol also responded to the scene.