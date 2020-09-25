5 more Sioux City classrooms moving to online learning because of COVID-19 exposure

Combining all the moves in the latter portion of September, Loess Hills, Liberty and Leeds remain the most impacted schools in term of changing the mode of learning.

Cases have climbed sharply the last two weeks in Woodbury County. As of midafternoon Friday, the number of positive cases in the county stood at 5,342, while the state of Iowa added more than 1,000 cases for the day, taking the total to nearly 85,000.

The implementation of the district's emergency plan for the classrooms came as the average rate of positive tests for the virus in Woodbury County continued to remain above 15 percent over recent days, sitting at 16 percent Friday, which ranks 13th highest among the 99 Iowa counties.

That county level surpasses the minimum 15 percent rate established by the Iowa Department of Education in which school districts can ask to move entire school buildings from in-person to 100 percent virtual learning. The Sioux City School Board has a regular twice-monthly meeting slated for 6 p.m. Monday.