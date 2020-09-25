5 more Sioux City classrooms moving to online learning because of COVID-19 exposure

SIOUX CITY -- A trend has stretched to 2.5 weeks, as the number of Sioux City School District classrooms being moved from in-person to online learning continues to grow due to rising numbers of positive cases of COVID-19.
The first class section to move to online learning was announced on Sept. 9, during the third week of school, then six more in five buildings were moved to that instruction method one week ago. On Friday, a district release said five more sections are going online, with those rooms coming from four elementary schools.
Those include a kindergarten and first grade class at Hunt Elementary, a fifth grade section at Leeds Elementary, multi-grade class at Loess Hills Elementary and a third grade section at Morningside Elementary.
The district also announced 15 pupils had tested positive for coronavirus over the last week, while the number of employees who tested positive was 17.
The sections who moved into online learning the prior week were a fifth grade and multi-grade specialty class at Liberty, fifth grade in Irving, a multi-grade class in Loess Hills, a multi-grade class at Riverside and a fifth grade section at Sunnyside.
Combining all the moves in the latter portion of September, Loess Hills, Liberty and Leeds remain the most impacted schools in term of changing the mode of learning.
Cases have climbed sharply the last two weeks in Woodbury County. As of midafternoon Friday, the number of positive cases in the county stood at 5,342, while the state of Iowa added more than 1,000 cases for the day, taking the total to nearly 85,000.
The implementation of the district's emergency plan for the classrooms came as the average rate of positive tests for the virus in Woodbury County continued to remain above 15 percent over recent days, sitting at 16 percent Friday, which ranks 13th highest among the 99 Iowa counties.
That county level surpasses the minimum 15 percent rate established by the Iowa Department of Education in which school districts can ask to move entire school buildings from in-person to 100 percent virtual learning. The Sioux City School Board has a regular twice-monthly meeting slated for 6 p.m. Monday.
The release noted that for each positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.
District worker continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.
The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week.
Last week, the report was that nine students and 17 staff members in the district had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In the third week, four students and four employees tested positive, five pupils and seven staffers tested positive in the second week and two employees tested positive in the first week.
Back on Sept. 9, a classroom of second grade students was moved from in-school to online learning, after several pupils in the Nodland Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus or exhibited symptoms of the virus.
