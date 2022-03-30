5 poaching violation convictions in NW Iowa

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Five Northwest Iowa men have been fined a total of nearly $83,000 for their involvement in a wildlife poaching network dating back to 2018.

State conservation officers served a search warrant at the rural Washta home of Devon Lewis in November and discovered evidence of other poaching activity. After getting an additional search warrant, investigators found evidence of a year-round poaching network involving at least 70 deer, four turkeys, ducks, raccoons and red fox.

The five men shot wildlife out of season and from vehicles, over baited and often did not have proper tags, according to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources news release.

Pleading guilty in Ida County District Court were:

-- Devon Lewis, 26, 23 citations, $37,600 in fines and damages, seven-year hunting license suspension.

-- Taylor Luvaas, 27, Schaller, 14 citations, $31,118 in fines and damages, seven-year hunting license suspension.

-- Jacob Fouts, 23, Cherokee, six citations, $5,861 in fines and damages, hunting license suspension.

-- Dylan Lewis, 22, Cushing, three citations, $5,251 in fines and damages, license suspension.

-- Austin Lewis, 19, Cushing, two citations, $4,300 in fines and damages.

A judge also condemned five rifles, three shotguns and three bows used to commit the crimes.

"Our best chance to catch poachers is when the public provides us with timely information after witnessing illegal activity take place. It was apparent that this activity had been going on for quite some time," conservation officer Kirby Bragg said in a news release.

