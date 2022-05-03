50 to 100 gallons of wastewater from meatpacker enters Boyer River in Denison

DENISON, Iowa -- A small amount of wastewater reached the Boyer River in Denison Sunday.
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, a Smithfield Foods wastewater processor malfunctioned at about 2:45 p.m. After alarms sounded, Smithfield staff closed a storm drain, but an estimated 50-100 gallons of wastewater had already flowed into the Boyer River.
Smithfield personnel are continuing cleanup efforts, and the DNR will monitor cleanup and consider enforcement action.
The DNR does not recommend recreation in the area until cleanup is finished.