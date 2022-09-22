 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
59-year-old Sheldon cyclist hit by car in Sioux County

SHELDON, Iowa — A Sheldon man was injured Tuesday after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a passing car.

Michael Ahlers, 59, was riding his bicycle west on 280th Street, four miles north of Sheldon in Sioux County, at 5:20 p.m. According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Roth, 55, of George, Iowa, also was westbound on 280th Street and struck Ahlers' bicycle while attempting to pass him.

Ahlers was transported by ambulance to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roth was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating a motor vehicle too close to a bicyclist.

