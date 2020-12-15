6 more Northwest deaths from COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Northwest Iowa attributed to COVID-19 rose by six on Tuesday, public health officials announced.

Those six deaths occurred in four counties, and there were no additional deaths Tuesday in Northeast Nebraska or Southeast South Dakota.

The number of deaths rose by one to 45 in O'Brien County, by two to 42 in Plymouth County, by two to 21 in Buena Vista County and by one to 16 in Cherokee County. Those deaths were reported in statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

In Woodbury County, the number of positive novel coronavirus cases rose by 41 to 11,508, and the number of deaths since April remained at 145. Elsewhere in the metro area, the number of virus cases in Dakota County rose by seven to 3,474, and the number of deaths stayed at 52.

On Tuesday, a total of 64 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the Siouxland Public Health Department. Of those patients, 46 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19.