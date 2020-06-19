6 new coronavirus cases reported in Woodbury County

×
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.
SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
SIOUX CITY -- Public health officials on Friday reported six more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County
The Siouxland District Health Department said the six cases came out of the batch of tests on 134 people over the last day.
Woodbury County has had 3,052 reported confirmed coronavirus cases and, of that total, 2,561 have recovered,
according to the health department.
The number of Woodbury County residents who have died from COVID-19 is 42.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn 1
Sophie Swanson of Vermillion, South Dakota, buys a bag of popcorn at the Coyote Twin theater in Vermillion. Closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater sells popcorn Friday and Saturday evenings so people who love movie theater popcorn can enjoy it while watching movies at home.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn 2
Brody Stone, theater manager, pops popcorn at the Coyote Twin theater in Vermillion, South Dakota. The theater has sold popcorn on Friday and Saturday evenings while closed during the COVID-19 pandemic so movie lovers can take the buttery treat home with them for the weekend.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn 3
Shannon Cole, executive director of the Vermillion Cultural Association, writes on a board to advertise popcorn sales at the Coyote Twin theater in Vermillion, South Dakota. Operated by the cultural association, the theater sells popcorn Friday and Saturday evenings, despite being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn
Brody Stone, theater manager, sells a bag of popcorn to Alissa Bonham of Vermillion, South Dakota, at the Coyote Twin theater in Vermillion. Since closing March 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater has opened for two hours each Friday and Saturday to sell popcorn for people to enjoy while watching movies at home.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 WinnaVegas reopens 1
Steven Edwards Jr. cleans the carpet around a bank of slot machines Thursday at WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa. The casino, operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, is reopening Friday after being closed nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 WinnaVegas reopens 2
Michael Michaud, marketing director, stands at a bank of dividers in the bingo hall Thursday at WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa. The casino, operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, is reopening Friday after being closed nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 WinnaVegas reopens 3
A seal is shown on a hotel room door Thursday at WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa. The seal is placed on the door after housekeeping sanitizes it between guests. The casino, operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, is reopening Friday after being closed nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Siouxnami water park reopens
Children play on a 12-foot floating alligator feature Friday at Siouxnami Waterpark in Sioux Center, Iowa. The city-owned water park opened Friday after Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday lifted a statewide closure order on pools and water parks that was in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Siouxnami water park reopens
Thias Baart, left, and Joshua Mouw, both of Sioux Center, Iowa, float through a water fountain on the lazy river Friday at Siouxnami Waterpark in Sioux Center. The water park opened two weeks late because of Gov. Kim Reynolds' order that had closed pools, water parks and other public facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Siouxnami water park reopens
Lifeguard Pieter Westerbeek monitors a group floating in the lazy river Friday at Siouxnami Waterpark in Sioux Center, Iowa. An estimated 500-600 people had turned out by mid-afternoon for the opening day at the water park, which had been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Siouxnami water park reopens
A boy goes down a water slide Friday at Siouxnami Waterpark in Sioux Center, Iowa. Friday was the first day that Iowa swimming pools and water parks could open for public swimming since Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted an order that had closed the public facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Don Lantis
Don Lantis, proprietor of Lantis Fireworks and the man behind many of metro Sioux City's large fireworks displays, shows off a 10-inch shell -- the type commonly used during public fireworks shows -- on Saturday. Some fireworks shows in metro Sioux City are going on as usual, but plans have not yet been finalized for others.
Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal
