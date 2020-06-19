You are the owner of this article.
6 new coronavirus cases reported in Woodbury County
6 new coronavirus cases reported in Woodbury County

Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- Public health officials on Friday reported six more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County

The Siouxland District Health Department said the six cases came out of the batch of tests on 134 people over the last day.

Woodbury County has had 3,052 reported confirmed coronavirus cases and, of that total, 2,561 have recovered, according to the health department.

The number of Woodbury County residents who have died from COVID-19 is 42.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

