6 Siouxland 'staycation' sites you need to know

SIOUX CITY -- Running out of money due to unexpected expenses.
Saving up for an even bigger vacation in 2021.
Plus, there is some debate on whether wide travel outside Siouxland is a great idea during a coronavirus pandemic.
There are lots of reasons people who normally take annual trips for rest and relaxation with family members may be taking the year off. For those who can't bear the idea of not embarking on something that qualifies as a vacation, there are many options in the tri-state area outside of Sioux City for summer getaways of a day or two.
Staycations, they are called. They cover spots within a short driving distance.
While Siouxland may not contain a Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore or Worlds of Fun, there are certainly many fine stopping spots that run the gamut from outdoors recreation to water parks.
Yankton
Yankton, a town of 14,400 residents located an hour northwest of Sioux City, is rife with options that intersect with the fact that it lies on the Missouri River.
Gavins Point Dam is a sight to behold, stretching 8,700 feet across the Missouri River near Yankton and rising 74 feet high. The earth-fill dam backs up the river, creating Lewis & Clark Lake behind it.
Lewis & Clark Lake, named for the trailblazing explorers who moved through the area in the early 1800s, is a popular spot, where people can swim, boat or fish.
Although the Meridian Bridge, long a Yankton icon, over the river closed in 2008, when the Discovery Bridge opened, it reopened for recreational uses in 2011 and has become a popular part of the city's trail system.
Onawa
Lewis and Clark names are plentiful in the region. There is Lewis and Clark State Park, a few miles west of Onawa, which has Blue Lake and a replica keelboat.
Signs along Iowa Avenue in Onawa welcome visitors to "The Widest Main Street in the U.S." Iowa Avenue measures 150 feet from north-side storefront to south-side storefront.
One theory about the width was that it was for fire prevention or control, as a wider-than-normal main street would keep flames and sparks from bouncing across the street.
The Eskimo Pie was created in 1921 by Christian Kent Nelson, an Onawa teacher and owner of the Royal Ice Cream Parlor nearly a century ago. Nelson was said to have dreamed up this chocolate-covered treat when a boy in his store couldn't decide whether he wanted a candy bar or ice cream.
Okoboji
Northwest Iowa's tourism mecca surrounds and includes the natural glacial lakes in Dickinson County.
There are all sorts of Great Lakes bars, eateries, marinas, parks and trails. Arnolds Park Amusement Park has a lot of popular rides, including the nation's seventh-oldest roller coaster, The Legend.
The Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Association, formed in 1997 to recognize the state’s contribution to the genre, has a museum adjacent to the amusement park to promote and preserve music history.
West Lake Okoboji is the deepest natural lake in Iowa with its maximum depth of 138 feet. Big Spirit Lake, Little Spirit Lake, East Lake Okoboji, Upper Gar Lake, Lower Gar Lake and Lake Minnewashta complement West Lake Okoboji, their big cousin.
Year-round, the Dickinson County population is 16,424. On Memorial Day, about 100,000 people turn out and it goes higher for Fourth of July activities.
Loess Hills
The landscape of the Loess Hills is unlike any other found in North America, as rolling hills give way to steep bluffs adjacent to the Missouri River. Loess, pronounced "luss," means loose or crumbly in German.
The Loess Hills stretch from Westfield, Iowa, in the north to Mound City, Missouri. The area is an outdoor lover's paradise, equipped with public camping, boating, fishing and hunting areas, as well as hiking and biking trails.
Loess Hills State Forest in Harrison and Monona counties offers a large observation deck for tourists and residents to enjoy panoramic views of the hills and valleys.
The Loess Hills National Scenic Byway, a network of federal, state and county roads, gives motorists easy access to the region's forests and preserves.
The hills were formed by wind-deposited silt from the Missouri River Valley flood plain 10,000 to 20,000 years ago. China is the only other place in the world that has taller loess formations.
Storm Lake
Storm Lake is the name of both the lake and the city of more than 10,000 people in Buena Vista County. Buena Vista University is on the north shores of Storm Lake, and there are a host of authentic fare restaurants that draw on the traditions of a large number of immigrants who have moved to the town.
The lake is heavily fished and boaters use it in high numbers, on the heels of a major dredging project over the last 15 years to improve water quality.
In the early 2000s, the oddly spelled Awaysis project sought to convince Iowans and Midwesterners that Storm Lake is an "oasis" from the workaday world.
Along with many Awaysis improvements in the vicinity of the lake, King's Pointe Waterpark Resort opened in 2007. Not all portions of the water park are open this summer due to coronavirus, but the pool is open, as are some other pieces.
Cherokee
The Sanford Museum and Planetarium in Cherokee, the sole Iowa planetarium west of Interstate 35, two years ago was updated with its first new projector since opening in 1951.
The only public planetariums outside college campuses in Iowa are in Des Moines, Waterloo and Cherokee, which is by far the smallest town, with a population of 5,253.
The planetarium holds about 25 adults or 35 children on benches, who scan upward toward projected images on the dome that has a 20-foot diameter. The museum gets about 25,000 visitors annually, including 6,000 students from schools in a 60-mile radius of Cherokee.
In addition to planetarium fare, the museum holds many exhibits, including elements honoring the Mental Health Institute that dominates the town's western landscape and continues to be one of Cherokee's major employers.
The MHI is not open to the public, but the late-19th-century Renaissance Revival stone buildings that date to 1902 can be seen by driving past the grounds.
Additionally, Cherokee has Gillette Park, home of the Bacon Aquatic Center built in 2007, and Koser Spring Lake Park, located near the Little Sioux River, which contains camping spaces and a one-mile rec trail.
