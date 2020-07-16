6 Siouxland 'staycation' sites you need to know

Loess Hills State Forest in Harrison and Monona counties offers a large observation deck for tourists and residents to enjoy panoramic views of the hills and valleys.

The Loess Hills National Scenic Byway, a network of federal, state and county roads, gives motorists easy access to the region's forests and preserves.

The hills were formed by wind-deposited silt from the Missouri River Valley flood plain 10,000 to 20,000 years ago. China is the only other place in the world that has taller loess formations.

Storm Lake

Storm Lake is the name of both the lake and the city of more than 10,000 people in Buena Vista County. Buena Vista University is on the north shores of Storm Lake, and there are a host of authentic fare restaurants that draw on the traditions of a large number of immigrants who have moved to the town.

The lake is heavily fished and boaters use it in high numbers, on the heels of a major dredging project over the last 15 years to improve water quality.

In the early 2000s, the oddly spelled Awaysis project sought to convince Iowans and Midwesterners that Storm Lake is an "oasis" from the workaday world.