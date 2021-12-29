7 hurt in van rollover near Ashton

ASHTON, Iowa -- Seven people were injured Sunday after a van rolled four times after leaving Iowa Highway 60 near Ashton.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Birhanu Nedi Bedane, 41, of Wilber, Nebraska, was southbound in a Ford Transit van on Iowa 60. At about 2:15 p.m., he told deputies, he attempted to change lanes, and the van began to slide. Bedane overcorrected and caused the van to veer off the road into the west ditch and roll.

Bedane, four adult passengers and two juvenile passengers were transported to the Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley, Iowa, with various injuries by Sibley and Ashton ambulance services.

Damage to the van, which was registered to Rent A Van, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was approximately $24,665.

