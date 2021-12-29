 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

7 hurt in van rollover near Ashton

  • 0

ASHTON, Iowa -- Seven people were injured Sunday after a van rolled four times after leaving Iowa Highway 60 near Ashton.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Birhanu Nedi Bedane, 41, of Wilber, Nebraska, was southbound in a Ford Transit van on Iowa 60. At about 2:15 p.m., he told deputies, he attempted to change lanes, and the van began to slide. Bedane overcorrected and caused the van to veer off the road into the west ditch and roll.

Bedane, four adult passengers and two juvenile passengers were transported to the Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley, Iowa, with various injuries by Sibley and Ashton ambulance services.

Damage to the van, which was registered to Rent A Van, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was approximately $24,665.

$1 for 13 weeks
911 phone
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

I-80 reopened at Donner Pass after heavy snowfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News