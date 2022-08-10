8-year-old dies in UTV rollover near Hinton

HINTON, Iowa -- An 8-year-old boy died Wednesday from injuries in a utility vehicle rollover west of Hinton.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at 11:46 a.m. at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane, where the boy was driving a Polaris Ranger owned by the homeowner.

The boy lost control of the UTV on a grassy area, causing the vehicle to roll over on its top and partially eject him. He was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are not releasing the victim's name and continue to investigate the accident.