9 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Northwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Northwest Iowa attributed to COVID-19 rose by nine on Tuesday, which comes one day after 13 deaths were reported, public health officials announced.
The nine new deaths came in five area counties. There were no additional deaths reported in Northeast Nebraska or Southeast South Dakota as of Tuesday afternoon.
The highest county increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19 came with three in Lyon County, which rose to 28. The number of deaths rose by two to 46 in Sioux County and by two to 60 in Plymouth County, where nine deaths have occurred over the last seven days.
Elsewhere, the number of deaths increased by one to 16 in Clay County and by one to 23 in Cherokee County.
Those deaths were reported in statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health. There was no information on the genders or ages of the Siouxland people who died in the information coming on Tuesday.
The deaths are rising, even though positivity rates and hospitalizations are dropping in Siouxland, since deaths are a lagging indicator of the pandemic.
In Woodbury County, the number of positive novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began increased to 12,454. Siouxland District Health Department reported the cases rose by 42 over 24 hours by Tuesday morning, then an additional 18 were reported by the state by afternoon.
On Tuesday, a total of 46 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the Siouxland Public Health Department. Of those patients, 27 were hospitalized for treatment of the virus.
Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with pre-existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.