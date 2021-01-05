9 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Northwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Northwest Iowa attributed to COVID-19 rose by nine on Tuesday, which comes one day after 13 deaths were reported, public health officials announced.

The nine new deaths came in five area counties. There were no additional deaths reported in Northeast Nebraska or Southeast South Dakota as of Tuesday afternoon.

The highest county increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19 came with three in Lyon County, which rose to 28. The number of deaths rose by two to 46 in Sioux County and by two to 60 in Plymouth County, where nine deaths have occurred over the last seven days.

Elsewhere, the number of deaths increased by one to 16 in Clay County and by one to 23 in Cherokee County.

Those deaths were reported in statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health. There was no information on the genders or ages of the Siouxland people who died in the information coming on Tuesday.

The deaths are rising, even though positivity rates and hospitalizations are dropping in Siouxland, since deaths are a lagging indicator of the pandemic.