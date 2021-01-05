 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Northwest Iowa
View Comments
top story

9 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Northwest Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak stock art

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Northwest Iowa attributed to COVID-19 rose by nine on Tuesday, which comes one day after 13 deaths were reported, public health officials announced.

The nine new deaths came in five area counties. There were no additional deaths reported in Northeast Nebraska or Southeast South Dakota as of Tuesday afternoon.

The highest county increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19 came with three in Lyon County, which rose to 28. The number of deaths rose by two to 46 in Sioux County and by two to 60 in Plymouth County, where nine deaths have occurred over the last seven days.

Elsewhere, the number of deaths increased by one to 16 in Clay County and by one to 23 in Cherokee County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those deaths were reported in statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health. There was no information on the genders or ages of the Siouxland people who died in the information coming on Tuesday.

The deaths are rising, even though positivity rates and hospitalizations are dropping in Siouxland, since deaths are a lagging indicator of the pandemic.

In Woodbury County, the number of positive novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began increased to 12,454. Siouxland District Health Department reported the cases rose by 42 over 24 hours by Tuesday morning, then an additional 18 were reported by the state by afternoon.

On Tuesday, a total of 46 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the Siouxland Public Health Department. Of those patients, 27 were hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with pre-existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News