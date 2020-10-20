 Skip to main content
Additional death due to COVID-19 takes Woodbury County total to 90
alert

Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the death of a Woodbury County resident was reported Tuesday.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the person who died was a woman who was over the age 81. The county's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 90, and that number has increased rapidly over the last month, as the number of deaths was 61 as of Sept. 19.

That means roughly one-third of all deaths, since the first Woodbury County death was recorded six months ago on April 21, have occurred over the last month.

The department also reported 35 new positive test cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours into Tuesday, and overall there have been 6,830 cases in Woodbury County.

Cases have climbed sharply over the last month in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

