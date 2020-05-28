After 250,000 meals served during COVID-19 closure, Sioux City schools shifting to summer program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Proud of their efforts in serving more than 250,000 free meals during the two-plus months classes were not held during the time of community spread of the novel coronavirus, Sioux City School District officials are now transitioning to the summer meals program.

Free summer lunches from the school district have been provided for several years for children ages 1-18 at various sites. In 2018, a new element was added, a mobile food bus, festooned in bright colors and "Free Meals" noted at the top.

Due to the impact of coronavirus in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds, after three decisions spaced out over a month beginning on March 16, ultimately said classes will not resume at all for the 2019-20 school year. That meant no in-building instruction was held for the last 2.5 months of the year.