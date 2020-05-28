After 250,000 meals served during COVID-19 closure, Sioux City schools shifting to summer program

SIOUX CITY -- Proud of their efforts in serving more than 250,000 free meals during the two-plus months classes were not held during the time of community spread of the novel coronavirus, Sioux City School District officials are now transitioning to the summer meals program.
Free summer lunches from the school district have been provided for several years for children ages 1-18 at various sites. In 2018, a new element was added, a mobile food bus, festooned in bright colors and "Free Meals" noted at the top.
Due to the impact of coronavirus in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds, after three decisions spaced out over a month beginning on March 16, ultimately said classes will not resume at all for the 2019-20 school year. That meant no in-building instruction was held for the last 2.5 months of the year.
For some students, depending upon family circumstances and "food insecurity" issues, their best meals of the day came at schools. So within a week of the March school stoppage, the Sioux City district -- and many others statewide -- started offering pickup meals.
District spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said there will have only been two weekdays, with both being holidays, since mid-March in which free lunches haven't been available.
What the district calls the COVID-19 Relief Meal Program will continue to serve seamlessly on weekdays until June 3, when the summer phase of the program begins.
"There is no gap in service," Mayo said Thursday.
The summer meal program will be served on weekdays through Aug. 14, although there will be no meal on July 3, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
Children ages 1-18 can pick up a free breakfast and lunch sack during the specified meal distribution times at 26 sites. Food must be taken offsite for consumption, in order to achieve social distancing.
The only site change is the consolidation of West Middle and West High schools into one site, which will now be served through a mobile unit in the West Middle parking lot.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.