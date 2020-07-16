After switch, 3 Sioux City public high schools will hold July 25 graduations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Back on May 23, what were called virtual commencement ceremonies were released online for the three Sioux City School District high schools, but in-person ceremonies will now be held on July 25.

The look of high school graduations locally and nationally has been greatly altered in 2020, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

District Superintendent Paul Gausman announced after a survey of district patrons on whether to hold a more traditional graduation event, responses showed people see "the immense value and importance in recognizing our recent graduates in-person."

But rather than having all the graduates meet en masse in each of the three schools -- East, West and North -- "we will limit the number of students and guests gathered at any given time, by hosting several small group commencement spotlights throughout the day," Gausman said.