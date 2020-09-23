 Skip to main content
Akron man identified as Vermillion-area crash victim
VERMILLION, S.D. -- An Akron, Iowa man has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash north of Vermillion.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety in a Wednesday release said Justin Montague, 27, was driving a 1999 Grand Jeep Cherokee southbound on South Dakota Highway 19, when he lost control and the vehicle entered the east ditch.

Montague, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, which was eight miles north of Vermillion.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

