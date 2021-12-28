Albert City woman dies of injuries from crash

GILLETT GROVE, Iowa -- An Albert City, Iowa, woman injured in a single-vehicle crash in rural Clay County has died.
Bonnie Falkena, 82, died Saturday, two days after her minivan left the road north of Gillett Grove and crashed into a tree, the Iowa State Patrol said in a news release.
Falkena was northbound on Clay County Road M-54 at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, when she left the road for an unknown reason. Her van traveled through a ditch before hitting the tree. She was transported by ambulance to Spencer Hospital in Spencer, Iowa, for treatment.
