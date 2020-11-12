All seventh graders at Sioux City West Middle School move to online learning because of COVID-19 cases

On Monday, for the third meeting in two months, Sioux City School Board member Monique Scarlett again pushed for a change to online learning for the whole district, since she contends students are at risk of dying, so she wants that change as a way to "flatten the curve."

At that meeting, Superintendent Paul Gausman said every day he ponders suspending in-person instruction in some schools to make sure students and staff are safe.

"I don't think we are there yet...But we are getting close," Gausman told the school board.

The key statistic measure local and state officials are watching is the 14-day average of positive tests in each of Iowa's 99 counties. In late July, the Iowa Department of Education issued a directive that allowed school districts to ask permission to conduct all classes online for 14 days, if the two-week average of positive new tests is 15 percent or higher.

The Woodbury County positivity rate is 22.9 percent Thursday, up from the 21.5 percent of Monday.