All seventh graders at Sioux City West Middle School move to online learning because of COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY -- The most substantial change made in Sioux City School District instruction due to novel coronavirus spread for the school year has occurred, as all seventh graders attending West Middle School have switched from in-school to online learning.
On Nov. 6, the district announced two class sections at West Middle School had been moved online.
Subsequently, in a Thursday statement to the Journal, district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said district officials learned Tuesday "that multiple individuals from one grade at West Middle School either tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced symptoms," so the decision was made to move entire seventh grade class to online, beginning Wednesday.
This move does not impact sixth or eighth grade at the school, located at 3301 West 19th St.
"Because middle school grades are primarily housed in a pod, the cross-contact is contained within the (seventh) grade level.," Mayo said.
As of Thursday, when 135 new cases were added over the last 24 hours, there have been nearly 8,800 positive coronavirus cases this year in Woodbury County. That total is greatly up from the 4,850 cases reported on Sept. 18. There have been 105 county residents who have died from COVID-19.
On Monday, for the third meeting in two months, Sioux City School Board member Monique Scarlett again pushed for a change to online learning for the whole district, since she contends students are at risk of dying, so she wants that change as a way to "flatten the curve."
At that meeting, Superintendent Paul Gausman said every day he ponders suspending in-person instruction in some schools to make sure students and staff are safe.
"I don't think we are there yet...But we are getting close," Gausman told the school board.
The key statistic measure local and state officials are watching is the 14-day average of positive tests in each of Iowa's 99 counties. In late July, the Iowa Department of Education issued a directive that allowed school districts to ask permission to conduct all classes online for 14 days, if the two-week average of positive new tests is 15 percent or higher.
The Woodbury County positivity rate is 22.9 percent Thursday, up from the 21.5 percent of Monday.
As a response to coronavirus spread, district officials in late summer decided the 2020-21 year would begin Aug. 25, with approximately half the students attending school in person on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays. That phase ended Sept. 9.
Since that time, after announcements by district officials of rising positive cases of coronavirus, many class sections have moved to online learning. Well above a dozen class sections have moved online since early September, including several at Leeds Elementary School.
In district schools, there is frequent cleaning of rooms on a daily and weekly basis, lots of signs promoting social distancing, and a requirement to wear masks in buildings and buses. Scarlett said she's heard numerous reports of students and even staff not wearing masks, adding, "That should not be tolerated."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.