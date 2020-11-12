All Sioux City West Middle School students move to online learning because of COVID-19 cases

"Because middle school grades are primarily housed in a pod, the cross-contact is contained within the (seventh) grade level," Mayo said.

Then later on Thursday, an email went out to staff and parents of students who go to the school, located at 3301 West 19th St., saying all students would learn online from Friday through 25, which marks the beginning of the Thanksgiving holiday break.

"Great consideration and analysis went into this decision. In order to move to Virtual Learning, approval is required by the Iowa Department of Education (DOE). To grant permission, the Iowa DOE requires two metrics: a community COVID-19 positivity rate of at least 15 percent and a student absence rate of at least 10 percent," which are benchmarks that have been exceeded, Superintendent Paul Gausman wrote.

The key statistic measure local and state officials are watching is the 14-day average of positive tests in each of Iowa's 99 counties. In late July, the Iowa Department of Education issued a directive that allowed school districts to ask permission to conduct all classes online for 14 days, if the two-week average of positive new tests is 15 percent or higher.